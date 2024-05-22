News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perella Weinberg Partners, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Carter's

May 22, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/24, Perella Weinberg Partners (Symbol: PWP), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), and Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perella Weinberg Partners will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/10/24, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/18/24, and Carter's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of PWP's recent stock price of $15.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Perella Weinberg Partners to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when PWP shares open for trading on 5/24/24. Similarly, investors should look for SPB to open 0.44% lower in price and for CRI to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PWP, SPB, and CRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perella Weinberg Partners (Symbol: PWP):

PWP+Dividend+History+Chart

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB):

SPB+Dividend+History+Chart

Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI):

CRI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for Perella Weinberg Partners, 1.78% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, and 4.73% for Carter's Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Perella Weinberg Partners shares are currently off about 0.7%, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Carter's Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

