Ex-Dividend Reminder: PepsiCo, Flowers Foods and Tyson Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.265 on 4/1/24, Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/24, and Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of PEP's recent stock price of $168.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of PepsiCo Inc to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when PEP shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for FLO to open 1.01% lower in price and for TSN to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEP, FLO, and TSN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.01% for PepsiCo Inc, 4.02% for Flowers Foods, Inc., and 3.62% for Tyson Foods Inc.

In Tuesday trading, PepsiCo Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are off about 0.7%, and Tyson Foods Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

