Ex-Dividend Reminder: Penske Automotive Group, Wynn Resorts and Murphy USA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), and Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 6/4/24, Wynn Resorts Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/31/24, and Murphy USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/3/24. As a percentage of PAG's recent stock price of $161.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when PAG shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for WYNN to open 0.25% lower in price and for MUSA to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAG, WYNN, and MUSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN):



Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for Penske Automotive Group Inc, 1.02% for Wynn Resorts Ltd, and 0.41% for Murphy USA Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are up about 0.1%, and Murphy USA Inc shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

