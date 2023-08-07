Ex-Dividend Reminder: Penske Automotive Group, Rollins and TJX Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/23, Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), and TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 9/1/23, Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/8/23, and TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3325 on 8/31/23. As a percentage of PAG's recent stock price of $167.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when PAG shares open for trading on 8/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for ROL to open 0.32% lower in price and for TJX to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAG, ROL, and TJX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL):



TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Penske Automotive Group Inc, 1.30% for Rollins, Inc., and 1.54% for TJX Companies.

In Monday trading, Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Rollins, Inc. shares are off about 0.4%, and TJX Companies shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.