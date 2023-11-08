Ex-Dividend Reminder: PennyMac Financial Services, Ubiquiti and Rockwell Automation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/23, PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/22/23, Ubiquiti Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/20/23, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 12/11/23. As a percentage of PFSI's recent stock price of $71.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when PFSI shares open for trading on 11/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for UI to open 0.56% lower in price and for ROK to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFSI, UI, and ROK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):



Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI):



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc, 2.23% for Ubiquiti Inc, and 1.94% for Rockwell Automation, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Ubiquiti Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

