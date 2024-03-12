News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pembina Pipeline, Devon Energy and Civitas Resources

March 12, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), and Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 3/28/24, Devon Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/28/24, and Civitas Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of PBA's recent stock price of $35.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when PBA shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for DVN to open 0.47% lower in price and for CIVI to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PBA, DVN, and CIVI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):

PBA+Dividend+History+Chart

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN):

DVN+Dividend+History+Chart

Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI):

CIVI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.48% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, 1.89% for Devon Energy Corp., and 2.86% for Civitas Resources Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, Devon Energy Corp. shares are up about 1.1%, and Civitas Resources Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

