Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, AXIS Capital Holdings and Host Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/16/24, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/18/24, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of PEB's recent stock price of $16.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when PEB shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for AXS to open 0.81% lower in price and for HST to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEB, AXS, and HST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB):



AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):



Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, 3.22% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, and 4.05% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are currently up about 1.4%, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are up about 0.2%, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.