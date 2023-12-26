News & Insights

Markets
PEB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, AXIS Capital Holdings and Host Hotels & Resorts

December 26, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/16/24, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/18/24, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of PEB's recent stock price of $16.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when PEB shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for AXS to open 0.81% lower in price and for HST to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEB, AXS, and HST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB):

PEB+Dividend+History+Chart

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):

AXS+Dividend+History+Chart

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):

HST+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, 3.22% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, and 4.05% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are currently up about 1.4%, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are up about 0.2%, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Alphabetical List of All Hedge Funds
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TRK
 Funds Holding JMU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEB
AXS
HST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.