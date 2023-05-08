News & Insights

BTU

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Peabody Energy, Viper Energy Partners and Matador Resources

May 08, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/23, Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM), and Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Peabody Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 5/31/23, Viper Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/18/23, and Matador Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/1/23. As a percentage of BTU's recent stock price of $23.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Peabody Energy Corp to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when BTU shares open for trading on 5/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for VNOM to open 0.89% lower in price and for MTDR to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BTU, VNOM, and MTDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU):

BTU+Dividend+History+Chart

Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM):

VNOM+Dividend+History+Chart

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR):

MTDR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Peabody Energy Corp, 3.57% for Viper Energy Partners LP, and 1.30% for Matador Resources Co.

In Monday trading, Peabody Energy Corp shares are currently up about 2.7%, Viper Energy Partners LP shares are up about 1.7%, and Matador Resources Co shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
