Ex-Dividend Reminder: Peabody Energy Corp, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp and RPC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/23, Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY), and RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Peabody Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 8/30/23, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 9/1/23, and RPC, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/11/23. As a percentage of BTU's recent stock price of $21.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Peabody Energy Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when BTU shares open for trading on 8/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for MGY to open 0.50% lower in price and for RES to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BTU, MGY, and RES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU):



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY):



RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.38% for Peabody Energy Corp, 2.00% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, and 1.94% for RPC, Inc..

In Monday trading, Peabody Energy Corp shares are currently trading flat, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and RPC, Inc. shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.