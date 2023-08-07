News & Insights

Markets
PAYX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paychex, PPG Industries and Sonoco Products

August 07, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/23, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), and Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 8/24/23, PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/12/23, and Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/8/23. As a percentage of PAYX's recent stock price of $123.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Paychex Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when PAYX shares open for trading on 8/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for PPG to open 0.46% lower in price and for SON to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAYX, PPG, and SON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):

PAYX+Dividend+History+Chart

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):

PPG+Dividend+History+Chart

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):

SON+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.87% for Paychex Inc, 1.83% for PPG Industries Inc, and 3.51% for Sonoco Products Co..

In Monday trading, Paychex Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, PPG Industries Inc shares are up about 1%, and Sonoco Products Co. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding CSMA
 Funds Holding HUT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAYX
PPG
SON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.