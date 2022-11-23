Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patrick Industries, Strategic Education and Atmos Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/22, Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/12/22, Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/5/22, and Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 12/12/22. As a percentage of PATK's recent stock price of $54.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Patrick Industries Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when PATK shares open for trading on 11/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for STRA to open 0.73% lower in price and for ATO to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PATK, STRA, and ATO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):

PATK+Dividend+History+Chart

Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):

STRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):

ATO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Patrick Industries Inc, 2.94% for Strategic Education Inc, and 2.52% for Atmos Energy Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Strategic Education Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Atmos Energy Corp. shares are trading flat on the day.

