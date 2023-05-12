Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patria Investments, Pool and PACCAR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/23, Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares (Symbol: PAX), Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), and PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.226 on 6/8/23, Pool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 5/31/23, and PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/7/23. As a percentage of PAX's recent stock price of $15.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when PAX shares open for trading on 5/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for POOL to open 0.32% lower in price and for PCAR to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAX, POOL, and PCAR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares (Symbol: PAX):



Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL):



PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.97% for Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares, 1.27% for Pool Corp, and 1.37% for PACCAR Inc..

In Friday trading, Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares shares are currently up about 0.1%, Pool Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and PACCAR Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

