Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pathward Financial, Principal Financial Group and Lpl Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/24, Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH), Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG), and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pathward Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/1/24, Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 3/28/24, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/26/24. As a percentage of CASH's recent stock price of $51.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Pathward Financial Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when CASH shares open for trading on 3/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for PFG to open 0.85% lower in price and for LPLA to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CASH, PFG, and LPLA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH):



Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG):



Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.39% for Pathward Financial Inc, 3.42% for Principal Financial Group Inc, and 0.45% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Pathward Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.7%, Principal Financial Group Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

