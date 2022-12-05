Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pathward Financial, Medical Properties Trust and MDU Resources Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/22, Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH), Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), and MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pathward Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/2/23, Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/12/23, and MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 1/1/23. As a percentage of CASH's recent stock price of $43.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Pathward Financial Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when CASH shares open for trading on 12/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for MPW to open 2.26% lower in price and for MDU to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CASH, MPW, and MDU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH):



Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for Pathward Financial Inc, 9.05% for Medical Properties Trust Inc, and 2.86% for MDU Resources Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Pathward Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and MDU Resources Group Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

