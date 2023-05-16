Ex-Dividend Reminder: Park National, Arbor Realty Trust and Cognizant Technology Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/23, Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK), Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 6/9/23, Arbor Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 5/31/23, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 5/30/23. As a percentage of PRK's recent stock price of $100.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Park National Corp to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when PRK shares open for trading on 5/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for ABR to open 3.29% lower in price and for CTSH to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRK, ABR, and CTSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK):



Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.19% for Park National Corp, 13.17% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc, and 1.86% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Park National Corp shares are currently down about 1%, Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

