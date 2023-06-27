Ex-Dividend Reminder: Park Hotels & Resorts, Xenia Hotels & Resorts and First Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR), and First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/17/23, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/14/23, and First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 7/25/23. As a percentage of PK's recent stock price of $12.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when PK shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for XHR to open 0.86% lower in price and for FBNC to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PK, XHR, and FBNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK):



Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.92% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, 3.45% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 2.93% for First Bancorp.

In Tuesday trading, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are down about 2.1%, and First Bancorp shares are off about 1% on the day.

