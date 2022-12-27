Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Park Hotels & Resorts, Paramount Group and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

December 27, 2022 — 10:44 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/17/23, Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0775 on 1/13/23, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PK's recent stock price of $11.65, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when PK shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for PGRE to open 1.32% lower in price and for ARI to open 3.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PK, PGRE, and ARI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK):

PK+Dividend+History+Chart

Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE):

PGRE+Dividend+History+Chart

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):

ARI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.58% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, 5.30% for Paramount Group Inc, and 12.49% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading flat, Paramount Group Inc shares are trading flat, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

