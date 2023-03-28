Markets
PGRE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Group, Annaly Capital Management and Corporate Office Properties Trust

March 28, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), and Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0775 on 4/14/23, Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 4/28/23, and Corporate Office Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 4/17/23. As a percentage of PGRE's recent stock price of $4.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of Paramount Group Inc to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when PGRE shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for NLY to open 3.40% lower in price and for OFC to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PGRE, NLY, and OFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE):

PGRE+Dividend+History+Chart

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY):

NLY+Dividend+History+Chart

Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC):

OFC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.18% for Paramount Group Inc, 13.60% for Annaly Capital Management Inc, and 5.13% for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

In Tuesday trading, Paramount Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

