Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Global, West Fraser Timber and Allegion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA), West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG), and Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Global - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/1/24, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 4/4/24, and Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of PARAA's recent stock price of $21.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Paramount Global - Class A to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when PARAA shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for WFG to open 0.36% lower in price and for ALLE to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PARAA, WFG, and ALLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA):



West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG):



Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Paramount Global - Class A, 1.44% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, and 1.47% for Allegion plc.

In Tuesday trading, Paramount Global - Class A shares are currently up about 4.5%, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are up about 2.8%, and Allegion plc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

