Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Global, Chesapeake Utilities and UGI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Global will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/3/23, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 1/5/23, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 1/1/23. As a percentage of PARA's recent stock price of $19.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of Paramount Global to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when PARA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CPK to open 0.45% lower in price and for UGI to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PARA, CPK, and UGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA):



Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.03% for Paramount Global, 1.78% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp., and 3.75% for UGI Corp..

In Monday trading, Paramount Global shares are currently up about 0.4%, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are up about 0.4%, and UGI Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.