Ex-Dividend Reminder: Papa John's International, Evergy and American States Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), and American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 5/31/24, Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6425 on 6/20/24, and American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/3/24. As a percentage of PZZA's recent stock price of $52.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Papa John's International, Inc. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when PZZA shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for EVRG to open 1.16% lower in price and for AWR to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PZZA, EVRG, and AWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for Papa John's International, Inc., 4.65% for Evergy Inc, and 2.20% for American States Water Co.

In Wednesday trading, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Evergy Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and American States Water Co shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 LASR Average Annual Return

 AXLA Stock Predictions

 ETFs Holding OLED



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.