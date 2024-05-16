News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pan American Silver, Westlake and Sitio Royalties

May 16, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/24, Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), and Sitio Royalties Corp (Symbol: STR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/3/24, Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/6/24, and Sitio Royalties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 5/31/24. As a percentage of PAAS's recent stock price of $20.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Pan American Silver Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when PAAS shares open for trading on 5/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for WLK to open 0.32% lower in price and for STR to open 1.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAAS, WLK, and STR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):

PAAS+Dividend+History+Chart

Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):

WLK+Dividend+History+Chart

Sitio Royalties Corp (Symbol: STR):

STR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Pan American Silver Corp, 1.28% for Westlake Corp, and 6.90% for Sitio Royalties Corp.

In Thursday trading, Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently up about 2.2%, Westlake Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Sitio Royalties Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

