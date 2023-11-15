News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pan American Silver, Crescent Energy and Permian Resources

November 15, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/23, Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY), and Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/1/23, Crescent Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/4/23, and Permian Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 11/28/23. As a percentage of PAAS's recent stock price of $14.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Pan American Silver Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when PAAS shares open for trading on 11/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for CRGY to open 1.04% lower in price and for PR to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAAS, CRGY, and PR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):

PAAS+Dividend+History+Chart

Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY):

CRGY+Dividend+History+Chart

Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR):

PR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Pan American Silver Corp, 4.15% for Crescent Energy Co, and 1.48% for Permian Resources Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently trading flat, Crescent Energy Co shares are up about 1.3%, and Permian Resources Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

