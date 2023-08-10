Ex-Dividend Reminder: PacWest Bancorp, UMH Properties and Welltower

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH), and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PacWest Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 8/31/23, UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 9/15/23, and Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 8/23/23. As a percentage of PACW's recent stock price of $8.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of PacWest Bancorp to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when PACW shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for UMH to open 1.29% lower in price and for WELL to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PACW, UMH, and WELL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW):



UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for PacWest Bancorp, 5.15% for UMH Properties Inc, and 2.83% for Welltower Inc.

In Thursday trading, PacWest Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.8%, UMH Properties Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Welltower Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

