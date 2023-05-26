News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pactiv Evergreen, Stepan and Materion

May 26, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), and Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pactiv Evergreen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/15/23, Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 6/15/23, and Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of PTVE's recent stock price of $7.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when PTVE shares open for trading on 5/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for SCL to open 0.39% lower in price and for MTRN to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PTVE, SCL, and MTRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE):

PTVE+Dividend+History+Chart

Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):

SCL+Dividend+History+Chart

Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):

MTRN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.35% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc, 1.56% for Stepan Co., and 0.51% for Materion Corp.

In Friday trading, Pactiv Evergreen Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Stepan Co. shares are trading flat, and Materion Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

