Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pactiv Evergreen, Arch Resources and Dow

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pactiv Evergreen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/15/23, Arch Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/15/23, and Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/8/23. As a percentage of PTVE's recent stock price of $11.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when PTVE shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for ARCH to open 0.15% lower in price and for DOW to open 1.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PTVE, ARCH, and DOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE):



Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH):



Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.48% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc, 0.61% for Arch Resources Inc, and 5.42% for Dow Inc.

In Monday trading, Pactiv Evergreen Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Arch Resources Inc shares are up about 2%, and Dow Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

