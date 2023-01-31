Markets
PPBI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Brown & Brown

January 31, 2023 — 10:58 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/23, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), and Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/10/23, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/24/23, and Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of PPBI's recent stock price of $31.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when PPBI shares open for trading on 2/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for PNFP to open 0.29% lower in price and for BRO to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPBI, PNFP, and BRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):

PPBI+Dividend+History+Chart

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):

PNFP+Dividend+History+Chart

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):

BRO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.25% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, 1.16% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, and 0.80% for Brown & Brown Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Brown & Brown Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

