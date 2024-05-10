Ex-Dividend Reminder: PACCAR, Kroger and Target

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/24, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/5/24, Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/1/24, and Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 6/10/24. As a percentage of PCAR's recent stock price of $108.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of PACCAR Inc. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when PCAR shares open for trading on 5/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for KR to open 0.53% lower in price and for TGT to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PCAR, KR, and TGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for PACCAR Inc., 2.11% for Kroger Co, and 2.68% for Target Corp.

In Friday trading, PACCAR Inc. shares are currently up about 1.8%, Kroger Co shares are down about 0.7%, and Target Corp shares are up about 3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MNTN YTD Return

 Institutional Holders of OFLX

 LTRN Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.