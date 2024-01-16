Ex-Dividend Reminder: Oxford Industries, Williams Sonoma and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/18/24, Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Oxford Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 2/2/24, Williams Sonoma Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 2/23/24, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 2/13/24. As a percentage of OXM's recent stock price of $95.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when OXM shares open for trading on 1/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for WSM to open 0.44% lower in price and for CBRL to open 1.80% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for OXM, WSM, and CBRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM):



Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM):



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.72% for Oxford Industries, Inc., 1.77% for Williams Sonoma Inc, and 7.22% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are currently down about 1%, Williams Sonoma Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

