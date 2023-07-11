News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Oxford Industries, Foot Locker and Advance Auto Parts

July 11, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/13/23, Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Oxford Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 7/28/23, Foot Locker, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/28/23, and Advance Auto Parts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/28/23. As a percentage of OXM's recent stock price of $101.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when OXM shares open for trading on 7/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for FL to open 1.52% lower in price and for AAP to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OXM, FL, and AAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM):

OXM+Dividend+History+Chart

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL):

FL+Dividend+History+Chart

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP):

AAP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.56% for Oxford Industries, Inc., 6.06% for Foot Locker, Inc., and 1.44% for Advance Auto Parts Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Foot Locker, Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

