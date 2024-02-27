Ex-Dividend Reminder: OUTFRONT Media, Trustmark and Houlihan Lokey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK), and Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/28/24, Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/24, and Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of OUT's recent stock price of $14.76, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when OUT shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for TRMK to open 0.87% lower in price and for HLI to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OUT, TRMK, and HLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):



Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):



Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.13% for OUTFRONT Media Inc, 3.49% for Trustmark Corp, and 1.68% for Houlihan Lokey Inc.

In Tuesday trading, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Trustmark Corp shares are off about 1.8%, and Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

