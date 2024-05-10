Ex-Dividend Reminder: Otter Tail, CMS Energy and Southwest Gas Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/24, Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR), CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS), and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Otter Tail Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4675 on 6/10/24, CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 5/31/24, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 6/3/24. As a percentage of OTTR's recent stock price of $91.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Otter Tail Corp. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when OTTR shares open for trading on 5/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for CMS to open 0.81% lower in price and for SWX to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OTTR, CMS, and SWX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR):



CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.04% for Otter Tail Corp., 3.26% for CMS Energy Corp, and 3.22% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc..

In Friday trading, Otter Tail Corp. shares are currently off about 1%, CMS Energy Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

