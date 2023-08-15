Ex-Dividend Reminder: Otis Worldwide, TE Connectivity and RTX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL), and RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/8/23, TE Connectivity Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/1/23, and RTX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/7/23. As a percentage of OTIS's recent stock price of $86.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Otis Worldwide Corp to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when OTIS shares open for trading on 8/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for TEL to open 0.45% lower in price and for RTX to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OTIS, TEL, and RTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL):



RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.57% for Otis Worldwide Corp, 1.78% for TE Connectivity Ltd, and 2.74% for RTX Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Otis Worldwide Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, TE Connectivity Ltd shares are off about 0.8%, and RTX Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

