Ex-Dividend Reminder: Oshkosh, PriceSmart and Walgreens Boots Alliance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/23, Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK), PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 3/2/23, PriceSmart Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.46 on 2/28/23, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of OSK's recent stock price of $90.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Oshkosh Corp to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when OSK shares open for trading on 2/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for PSMT to open 0.64% lower in price and for WBA to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OSK, PSMT, and WBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK):



PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT):



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Oshkosh Corp, 1.27% for PriceSmart Inc, and 5.24% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

In Monday trading, Oshkosh Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, PriceSmart Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.