Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ormat Technologies, Evergy and Manulife Financial

November 17, 2023 — 11:23 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/23, Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), and Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/6/23, Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6425 on 12/20/23, and Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 12/19/23. As a percentage of ORA's recent stock price of $65.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Ormat Technologies Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when ORA shares open for trading on 11/21/23. Similarly, investors should look for EVRG to open 1.28% lower in price and for MFC to open 1.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORA, EVRG, and MFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for Ormat Technologies Inc, 5.11% for Evergy Inc, and 7.66% for Manulife Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Evergy Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Manulife Financial Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

