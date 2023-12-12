Ex-Dividend Reminder: Orion, Pembina Pipeline and Baytex Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Orion SA (Symbol: OEC), Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), and Baytex Energy Corp (Symbol: BTE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Orion SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0207 on 1/17/24, Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 12/29/23, and Baytex Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0225 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of OEC's recent stock price of $25.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Orion SA to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when OEC shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for PBA to open 1.99% lower in price and for BTE to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OEC, PBA, and BTE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Orion SA (Symbol: OEC):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



Baytex Energy Corp (Symbol: BTE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for Orion SA, 7.96% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, and 2.82% for Baytex Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Orion SA shares are currently up about 1.2%, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Baytex Energy Corp shares are off about 2.7% on the day.

