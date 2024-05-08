Ex-Dividend Reminder: Organon, Kimbell Royalty Partners and Welltower

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/24, Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP), and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/13/24, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 5/20/24, and Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 5/22/24. As a percentage of OGN's recent stock price of $20.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Organon & Co to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when OGN shares open for trading on 5/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for KRP to open 2.96% lower in price and for WELL to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGN, KRP, and WELL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):



Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP):



Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.49% for Organon & Co, 11.85% for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, and 2.50% for Welltower Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Organon & Co shares are currently off about 1.4%, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are up about 1.3%, and Welltower Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

