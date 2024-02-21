Ex-Dividend Reminder: Organon, Chemed and Equitable Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/24, Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE), and Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/14/24, Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/15/24, and Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/4/24. As a percentage of OGN's recent stock price of $18.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of Organon & Co to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when OGN shares open for trading on 2/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for CHE to open 0.07% lower in price and for EQH to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGN, CHE, and EQH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):



Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE):



Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.06% for Organon & Co, 0.27% for Chemed Corp, and 2.56% for Equitable Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Organon & Co shares are currently down about 1.2%, Chemed Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Equitable Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

