News & Insights

Markets
OGN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Organon, Bio-Techne and Royalty Pharma

August 15, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), and Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/14/23, Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/1/23, and Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of OGN's recent stock price of $23.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Organon & Co to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when OGN shares open for trading on 8/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for TECH to open 0.09% lower in price and for RPRX to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGN, TECH, and RPRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):

OGN+Dividend+History+Chart

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):

TECH+Dividend+History+Chart

Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):

RPRX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.87% for Organon & Co, 0.38% for Bio-Techne Corp, and 2.66% for Royalty Pharma plc.

In Tuesday trading, Organon & Co shares are currently down about 0.2%, Bio-Techne Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Royalty Pharma plc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cash Dividend
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOFC
 DFRG Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OGN
TECH
RPRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.