Ex-Dividend Reminder: Opera, New York Times and Comcast

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/24, Opera Ltd (Symbol: OPRA), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Opera Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.40 on 1/9/24, New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 1/18/24, and Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/24/24. As a percentage of OPRA's recent stock price of $13.36, this dividend works out to approximately 2.99%, so look for shares of Opera Ltd to trade 2.99% lower — all else being equal — when OPRA shares open for trading on 1/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for NYT to open 0.23% lower in price and for CMCSA to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OPRA, NYT, and CMCSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Opera Ltd (Symbol: OPRA):



New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):



Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.99% for Opera Ltd, 0.91% for New York Times Co., and 2.63% for Comcast Corp.

In Friday trading, Opera Ltd shares are currently up about 0.7%, New York Times Co. shares are up about 2.4%, and Comcast Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

