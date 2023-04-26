Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONEOK, HighPeak Energy and Kinder Morgan

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/23, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK), and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONEOK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.955 on 5/15/23, HighPeak Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 5/25/23, and Kinder Morgan Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 5/15/23. As a percentage of OKE's recent stock price of $65.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of ONEOK Inc to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when OKE shares open for trading on 4/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for HPK to open 0.13% lower in price and for KMI to open 1.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OKE, HPK, and KMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE):



HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK):



Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.84% for ONEOK Inc, 0.52% for HighPeak Energy Inc, and 6.50% for Kinder Morgan Inc..

In Wednesday trading, ONEOK Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, HighPeak Energy Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

