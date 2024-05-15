News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, Southern and Highwoods Properties

May 15, 2024 — 11:21 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), Southern Company (Symbol: SO), and Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 6/4/24, Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 6/6/24, and Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/11/24. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $63.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for SO to open 0.91% lower in price and for HIW to open 1.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, SO, and HIW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):

OGS+Dividend+History+Chart

Southern Company (Symbol: SO):

SO+Dividend+History+Chart

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):

HIW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.13% for ONE Gas, Inc., 3.66% for Southern Company, and 7.21% for Highwoods Properties, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Southern Company shares are trading flat, and Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

