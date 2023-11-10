Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, Otter Tail and Southwest Gas Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR), and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/1/23, Otter Tail Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 12/8/23, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $60.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for OTTR to open 0.57% lower in price and for SWX to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, OTTR, and SWX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR):



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.30% for ONE Gas, Inc., 2.30% for Otter Tail Corp., and 4.25% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc..

In Friday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Otter Tail Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

