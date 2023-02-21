Markets
OGS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, Hawaiian Electric Industries and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

February 21, 2023 — 09:58 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/10/23, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/10/23, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/13/23. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $81.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for HE to open 0.86% lower in price and for LH to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, HE, and LH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):

OGS+Dividend+History+Chart

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE):

HE+Dividend+History+Chart

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH):

LH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.19% for ONE Gas, Inc., 3.43% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, and 1.13% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

BNK Invest
