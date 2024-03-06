Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omnicom Group, Strategic Education and Evergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/24, Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omnicom Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 4/9/24, Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/18/24, and Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6425 on 3/22/24. As a percentage of OMC's recent stock price of $89.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when OMC shares open for trading on 3/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for STRA to open 0.57% lower in price and for EVRG to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OMC, STRA, and EVRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC):



Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.14% for Omnicom Group, Inc., 2.27% for Strategic Education Inc, and 5.10% for Evergy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Strategic Education Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Evergy Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

