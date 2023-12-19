Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omnicom Group, Arcos Dorados Holdings and Boyd Gaming

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/21/23, Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO), and Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omnicom Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/12/24, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 12/27/23, and Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 1/15/24. As a percentage of OMC's recent stock price of $86.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when OMC shares open for trading on 12/21/23. Similarly, investors should look for ARCO to open 0.32% lower in price and for BYD to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OMC, ARCO, and BYD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC):



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO):



Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for Omnicom Group, Inc., 1.30% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, and 1.04% for Boyd Gaming Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.6%, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

