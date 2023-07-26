Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omega Healthcare Investors, Morgan Stanley and NNN REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/23, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), and NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 8/15/23, Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 8/15/23, and NNN REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 8/15/23. As a percentage of OHI's recent stock price of $32.57, this dividend works out to approximately 2.06%, so look for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to trade 2.06% lower — all else being equal — when OHI shares open for trading on 7/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for MS to open 0.90% lower in price and for NNN to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OHI, MS, and NNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.23% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., 3.58% for Morgan Stanley, and 5.08% for NNN REIT Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Morgan Stanley shares are up about 0.5%, and NNN REIT Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.