Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omega Healthcare Investors, AGNC Investment and Enterprise Products Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/24, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 5/15/24, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 5/9/24, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 5/14/24. As a percentage of OHI's recent stock price of $30.68, this dividend works out to approximately 2.18%, so look for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to trade 2.18% lower — all else being equal — when OHI shares open for trading on 4/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.28% lower in price and for EPD to open 1.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OHI, AGNC, and EPD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.74% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., 15.38% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 7.09% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P..

In Thursday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, AGNC Investment Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SSE Options Chain

 BCPC Stock Predictions

 WHLM Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.