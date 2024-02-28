Ex-Dividend Reminder: Olympic Steel, Martin Marietta Materials and Tronox Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/24, Olympic Steel Inc. (Symbol: ZEUS), Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), and Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Olympic Steel Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/15/24, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 3/28/24, and Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 4/5/24. As a percentage of ZEUS's recent stock price of $68.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Olympic Steel Inc. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when ZEUS shares open for trading on 3/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for MLM to open 0.13% lower in price and for TROX to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZEUS, MLM, and TROX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Olympic Steel Inc. (Symbol: ZEUS):



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM):



Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Olympic Steel Inc., 0.53% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., and 3.38% for Tronox Holdings PLC.

In Wednesday trading, Olympic Steel Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Tronox Holdings PLC shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

