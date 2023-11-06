Ex-Dividend Reminder: Olin, Magnolia Oil & Gas and Atlas Energy Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/23, Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY), and Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Olin Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/8/23, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 12/1/23, and Atlas Energy Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/16/23. As a percentage of OLN's recent stock price of $44.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Olin Corp. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when OLN shares open for trading on 11/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for MGY to open 0.51% lower in price and for AESI to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OLN, MGY, and AESI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN):



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY):



Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.79% for Olin Corp., 2.02% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, and 3.12% for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.

In Monday trading, Olin Corp. shares are currently trading flat, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Atlas Energy Solutions Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

